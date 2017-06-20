Teen Choice Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone to go head to head with Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage as Serena Unger, has now been nominated for it at the Teen's Choice Awards 2017 in the Choice Action Actress category.

She has been nominated alongside Gal Gadot, who recently starred in Wonder Woman and received much critical acclaim for it.

Padukone will also compete with Kaya Scodelario of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Michelle Rodriguez of The Fate of The Furious, as well as her xXx co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage has received five nominations under various categories, followed by The Fate of The Furious and Power Rangers, both of which have garnered four each.

Priyanka Chopra, however, has not been nominated but her co-star Dwayne Johnson has bagged three nominations. Leading the nominations race is TV show Pretty Little Liars with its name in seven categories.

It was recently announced that Deepika Padukone will be part of the fourth installment of the xXx franchise. Director DJ Caruso confirmed that she will reprise her role as Serena Unger when a fan asked him about xXx 4, adding that he was soon going to meet the cast to discuss the story and shooting dates.

Among her other upcoming projects are Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, where she plays the ​titular character and stars with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.