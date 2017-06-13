Deepika Padukone will be part of xXx 4, director DJ Caruso confirms in response to fan queries

Earlier this year, two of Bollywood's leading ladies — Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra — made their long-awaited Hollywood debuts. While Chopra's film, the Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch was panned by critics, Deepika's film, DJ Caruso's action adventure xXx: Return of Xander Cagedid tremendously well at the box office.

Now, Caruso has confirmed that Padukone will also be a part of the fourth installment of the xXx franchise. He added that the entire star cast, including Vin Diesel, will meet next week to zero in on their working schedule.

An excited fan of Padukone tagged Caruso on Twitter and asked him whether she will be a part of xXx 4, to which Caruso replied with an enthusiastic 'Oh yes'. Thus, since Padukone has been signed for another high-octane action entertainer, her fans back home as well as those around the globe have another Hollywood offering from her kitty to look forward to.

Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4 ? — N I C K (@Nick_Ksg) June 12, 2017

Oh yes — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

As of now, Deepika is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati, opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, which will release on 17 November 2017. She will reunite with Singh and Bhansali yet again after the 2013 crime drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and 2015'a Bajirao Mastani.