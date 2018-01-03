You are here:

Subah Subah: Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik come together once again for new Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song

FP Staff

Jan,03 2018 14:26 21 IST

Writer-director Luv Ranjan, best known for super-hit romantic-comedy series Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is back with a new movie titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The movie is a romantic-comedy, just like his earlier efforts, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

The first song from the movie was the much-anticipated comeback of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on the track Dil Chori. Now a new song titled Subah Subah has been released by the filmmakers. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Prakriti Kakar, and composed by Amaal Mallik. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Kumaar.

Subah Subah was shot in Rishikesh and captures the serene beauty of the river Ganga in the music video. The song revolves around the joys of travelling and road trips, and features all the three stars from the movie.

A still from the music video for Subah Subah/Image from YouTube.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha reminds us of the ultimate couple from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, while Sunny Singh plays one of the friends in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is based on the theme of bromance vs romance where a friend (Kartik) is trying to save his best buddy (Sunny Singh) from getting married to a girl (Nushrat) who he does not like. Produced by T-Series and Luv Films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9, 2018. You can listen to the new song below!

