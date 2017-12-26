Dil Chori: Yo Yo Honey Singh makes much-anticipated comeback with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song

Yo Yo Honey Singh's much-anticipated comeback track 'Dil Chori' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has released. A rehash of Hans Raj Hans' 2004 song 'Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya', the new song is likely to become the go-to Punjabi wedding song of the season. Singh marks his return to the music scene after a 2-year hiatus.

Singh has composed and sung this rendition with some help from Singhsta and Shera in the lyrics department. The song is filmed in a pre-wedding setting with the lead actors — Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh enjoying wedding festivities.

Because it is a Punjabi wedding, there are ample allusions to free-flowing alcohol and (sadly) attractive women waiting to be wooed. It looks like the song will be played and replayed at endless number of weddings and Bollywood clubs, because it has everything it needs to become a hit — a nice hook step, a catchy beat and a pretty solid song for 'inspiration'.

Bringing back the Pyaar Ka Punchnama team, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on 9 February, 2018.

Watch the song here: