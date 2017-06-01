Spyder: Glimpse of Mahesh Babu's film gives fans a reason to look forward to Dussehra

It was earlier reported that the teaser of AR Murugadoss' upcoming Telugu spy thriller SPYDER, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, was indefinitely postponed as a mark of respect for Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao who passed away on 30 May.

However, in response to the excitement shown by Babu's gazillion fans, the makers decided to release a 'Glimpse of SPYDER' and clarified that the teaser will be released later.

The glimpse was released on 1 June and it took Twitter by storm.

The teaser shows a robotic spider ascending a table and crawling up to the shoulders of Babu, who then turns around to hush him. Yes, that is all that the glimpse is about.

It has only skyrocketed the buzz among fans who just cannot wait to see the teaser which will further transport them into the world of Babu, who plays a spy, and his SPYder.

To its credit, the glimpse gives us a dose of what to expect from the film - enticing visuals, state of the art technology, pacy music and a superstar act.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Surya. It is produced by NV Prasad's NVR Cinema and is slated to release this Dusshera on 29 September.