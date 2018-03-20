Sara Ali Khan to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action comedy Simmba

There was immense curiosity after the release of the first poster of Rohit Shetty's next film Simmba, which features Ranveer Singh as a cop. Who would be cast as the film’s female lead?

Now it’s confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production's official twitter handle shared the news on social media:

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar as producers. Shetty will direct the action comedy.

Due to the strenuous professional relationship between the Kedarnath's producers KriArj Entertainment and director Abhishek Kapoor, Sara's Bollywood debut seemed to be a cliffhanger. Kedarnath was touted to be the debut film of the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh; Sara was to be paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the film has been withheld until further notice.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that the Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier might be cast as the leading lady in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is currently basking in the glory of the praises and accolades that came pouring in for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. He was seen playing Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the 13th century ruthless, barbaric invader and ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.

Simmba is slated to release on 28 December, 2018.

Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 10:00 AM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 10:02 AM