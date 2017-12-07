Simmba: Ranveer Singh plays a cop in upcoming Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty collaboration

Ranveer Singh fans rejoice! Karan Johar just took to Twitter to announce a new Dharma Productions (Johar's production company) film titled Simmba, and this one stars Singh in the lead.

Based on the Telugu film Temper which starred Jr NTR, Simmba is slated for a 28 December, 2018 release. Johar will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty on this project. Singh will be essaying the role of a cop called Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and the actor took to Twitter to share the news of the same.

The first-look poster of Simmba is as colourful as one would expect for a personality as varied and wild as Singh's. Dressed as a cop, Singh is seen sporting a moustache and a pair of sunglasses.

Shetty has acquired the rights of Temper, however he clarified that Simmba will not be a remake of the Telugu film. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham. This will be the first time people will see Ranveer performing so many action sequences. He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so. He (Ranveer) connects with the masses and for me, he is a superstar. The heroine of the film is not yet finalised, we will start working on it after Diwali,” said Shetty in an earlier interview, according to a DNA report.

There is speculation that South actor Kajal Aggarwal (who played the female lead in Temper) will be roped in for the Hindi version of the film as well, having previously worked with Shetty in Singham and impressing him, according to an IBT report.

Simmba will be Johar's next big project once he has wrapped up his much awaited Student of the Year 2.