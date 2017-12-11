Salute: Is Shah Rukh Khan going to replace Aamir as Rakesh Sharma in upcoming biopic?

Looks like there is no dearth of news around the Mahesh Mathai film Salute, which is being filmed on the first Indian astronaut to go to space, Rakesh Sharma.

While the news of Priyanka Chopra and Aamir Khan coming together for the very first time left fans excited, the recent news of Aamir walking out of the project possibly left many heartbroken. Now, there are fresh claims of Shah Rukh Khan joining the team.

Multiple reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan has replaced Aamir in the biopic, and he will be seen playing Rakesh Sharma, alongside Priyanka Chopra. Though there is no confirmation on the news from the makers or the actor's part, fans are already celebrating.

SRK, who is currently busy hosting TED Talks India Nayi Soch, conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter recently. In reply to a fan's question, on whether he has signed Dhoom 4, he said he has not signed any other film but the Aanand L Rai's.

I haven’t signed any new film...yet except @aanandlrai film https://t.co/VeZ7kunavn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

In an earlier report, while speaking on Aamir's exit, a source was quoted as saying, “Aamir is not someone who will do a film if he’s not 100 percent convinced of it."

SRK and Priyanka Chopra were last seen together in Don 2, and it will be exciting to have them back on big screen together, if this news turns out to be true.