Aamir Khan reportedly opts out of Salute, biopic on first Indian in space Rakesh Sharma

Aamir Khan has reportedly opted out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute. A number of reports claim that Khan and the creative team had a fallout and the actor immediately walked out of the ambitious project.

A report by DNA claims "there were some points of disagreement" between Aamir Khan and the creative team, which finally made him quit the film.

It was speculated that Salute, a directorial venture of Mahesh Mathai, would star Priyanka Chopra opposite Khan for the first time ever. While initially, the confirmation from Chopra's end was long pending, Khan's stint in the biopic as Rakesh Sharma was much awaited.

The news of the two actors coming together had left their fans more than happy. But now, that rumours of Khan quitting the film is doing the rounds, the fans are clearly left disappointed.

Salute's shooting has been scheduled to start early next year as soon as Khan would wrap up his shoot for Thugs of Hindostan. The film was slated to release in August, tentatively during the Independence Day week, in 2018.

Chopra will be seen playing the role of Rakesh Sharma's wife, claim multiple reports. It has been quite a long time since Chopra took a long break from Bollywood projects while trying her hands in Hollywood with all the big names and brands possible. Her next movie will definitely scale up the excitement among her fans in India.

Khan who is currently busy shooting for Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan, will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.