Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Rakesh Roshan's angry claims

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would be aware of arguably one of the biggest clashes of 2017, between Raees and Kaabil.

Both films are racing ahead in terms of the box office collections, with audiences liking both films (perhaps Raees a bit more as it has crossed the 50 cr mark, where Kaabil stands at 38 cr).

However, Rakesh Roshan had allegedly on Friday that the distributors had betrayed their trust as they flouted the original agreement of giving 50:50 screens to both films. This DNA report reveals that they allegedly changed it to 60:40. Roshan has been giving interviews claiming he may quit the industry, and feels cheated.

He told Indian Express, "So I met SRK and explained it to him that there is a well and we both are jumping into it. Because there is a box-office limitation of not crossing Rs 300 crore, either you will be at Rs 170 crore and I at Rs 130 crore or vice versa. I also told him Hrithik is not your contemporary. Your contemporaries are Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who have already crossed Rs 300 crore. So it is better that we don’t clash and you choose some other date."

He also spoke to The Quintwhere he threatened to quit Bollywood if this is how things continue. "I belong to the old school of filmmaking, where even official contracts were waved away. Word given to one another was enough. Here, the exhibitors and distributors are going back on their words so brazenly, under what pressures, I don’t know. I am very hurt. If this kind of unethical practices continue I will have to quit filmmaking. I am not equipped to handle back-stabbing on this level," said Roshan.

And now Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Roshan's claims.

According to this DNA report, he said, "I always keep my friendship and business separate and I feel It should be like that. They are my friends and I wished Hrithik and team Kaabil all the best. I hope their film does amazing business."

Further, The Quint reports SRK saying, "f I had a father, I would make him talk to Rakeshji. But he’s no more. (Mere father hote toh main unse baat kara deta, lekin mere father nahi hai)".

