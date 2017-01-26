Kaabil box office collection: Hrithik starrer earns Rs 10.43 cr on Day 1, better than Mohejo Daro

The stakes were high for Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, when it opened in theatres across the world on Wednesday, 25 January.

Not only is this a home production for the Roshans, it was also a chance for both director Sanjay Gupta (whose last film Jazbaa was not a success) and Hrithik (who had a box office debacle in Mohenjo Daro on his hands in 2016) to redeem themselves.

To complicate matters further, there was the high-profile clash with Shah Rukh Khan's mass entertainer Raees that was bound to eat into the business Kaabil expected to do.

On opening day, Raees raced ahead with a Rs 21 crore opening — as expected for the SRK starrer.

On the other hand, Kaabil scored a Rs 10.43 crore box office collection on Day 1.

An official statement released by the Kaabil team read: "Kaabil opened to 40 percent theatre share in multiplexes as well as a smaller share of the single screens yesterday. It collected Rs 10.43 crore on Day One... The film is expected to grow exponentially over the Republic Day weekend on the strength of the positive audience reactions."

Trade website Bollywood Hungama reported that Kaabil's Rs 10+ crore opening has made it among Hrithik's top-five day one earners, providing these figures for his films and their respective day 1 box office collections:

Bang Bang: Rs 27.54 crore

Agneepath: Rs 23 crore

Krrish 3: Rs 19 crore

Kaabil: Rs 10.43 crore

Kites: Rs 10 crore

Mohenjo Daro: Rs. 8.87 crore

As with Raees, the Republic Day public holiday and subsequent weekend will prove to be crucial for Kaabil's business as well. Advance bookings for Thursday's shows had seemed promising as last reported by Firstpost.