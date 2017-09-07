Priyanka Chopra's debut Hollywood production, Love Sonia, is based on sex trafficking

Priyanka Chopra, over the years, has established herself as a successful and bankable actress in both India and Hollywood. Her stint as a producer has also garnered the National Award winning actor a lot of praises.

Her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, is backing some really good content-driven films in India. Their first venture, the Marathi film, Ventilator, won numerous awards including the National Award.

It was previously reported that Chopra is producing a slew of films from across the country, even extending to the North-east. Now, there are reports that she will venture into Hollywood production with the long-pending Tabrez Noorani film Love Sonia, reports DNA. It chronicles the story of a young Indian village girl trapped in the cobwebs of human trafficking and global sex-trade.

This will be Chopra's first production venture outside India. Noorani, who is credited with producing films like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Life of Pi and Eat, Pray, Love as well as Danny Boyle's multiple Academy Award winning film Slumdog Millionaire, will make his directorial debut with Love Sonia.

Speaking about the film, Noorani had said, "This is a movie that found me. It’s a story that needs to be told, to show the plight of these girls, what they go through. These women and girls — they are full of spirit. Some manage to break free and move on. There’s a lot of hope," reports The Hindustan Times.

Love Sonia has new and experienced actors, from India and Hollywood, in its cast. Television actress Mrunal Thakur will make her big screen debut with this film and plays the lead role Sonia. International stars like Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Paul Dano also make appearance in the film. Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Manoj Bajpayee and child actor Sunny Pawar (of Lion fame) will feature in the film as well.

Being a niche film, the producers of the film in Hollywood reportedly wanted some big names to back the project. First they visited Karan Johar, but things didn't work out. Later, on Johar's recommendation, the makers approached Chopra who readily agreed to back the film, reports DNA. With Priyanka Chopra as a recognised name both in Indian subcontinent and Hollywood, the film will find all the desired attention and publicity.