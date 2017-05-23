Cannes 2017 Day 6: Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese film unveiled, Shruti Haasan meets Neil Gaiman

As the 70th Cannes Film Festival started on 17th May, the internet has been flooded with a frenzy of news about red carpet fashion, new posters being unveiled and screenings.

Here's a roundup of all that transpired on Day 6 of the most celebrated film festival of the year:

First look at Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese film Panuna

The first look of Priyanka Chopra’s Sikkimese film Pahuna was unveiled on Day 5 of the film festival. The Quantico star is producing the film through her and her mother Madhu Chopra’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures. Though she couldn’t make it to the fest, Madhu along with her son Sidharth Chopra attended the trailer launch of Pahuna, directed by Paakhi A. Tyrewala, at the festival on 21 May.

Madhu said in a statement: "It was a huge honour for everyone associated with Pahuna to attend the prestigious festival and present the film’s first look."

Pahuna will detail the story of three Nepali children who get separated from their parents while fleeing the Maoist agitation from Nepal to Sikkim. The entire cast and many of the technicians are from Sikkim. Tyrewala said: "Thirteen years ago when I went to Darjeeling and Gangtok, I realised how easily I was accepted by the people as one of their own. Soon, I forgot that I was a guest and began to see the mountains as my home and that has never changed."

She added, "In Pahuna, I wanted to capture not only the beauty of Sikkim but also the beauty of its people. Pahuna is the story of people of Sikkim. My vision is not to take Sikkim to Bollywood, but to bring Bollywood to Sikkim!”

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) later this year.

First look poster of Priyanka Chopra’s Sikkimese film #Pahuna unveiled at Cannes Film Festival... Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. pic.twitter.com/h7BKMd9HaU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

The time when Shruti Haasan met Neil Gaiman

Shruti Haasan, who is attending Cannes film festival to promote her upcoming film Sangamithra met one of her favourite authors in Cannes and she couldn't be more excited.

The actress attended the premiere of How To Talk To Girls At Parties, a film inspired by Neil Gaiman's short of the same name. A source told DNA how the American Gods writer has always been one of the Sangamithra actress's favourite authors and they had connected with each other through twitter a short while ago and stayed in touch. "When Neil realized Shruti was in Cannes, he was thrilled and invited her to attend the premiere of the film as one of his special guests. She was delighted to go be a part of his big celebration and attended the premiere on 21 May."

Kamaal Haasan even shared a picture of both of them on Twitter:

My baby in Cannes with her other hero. Neil Gaiman. Glad to be in August company. pic.twitter.com/7lHIBdkQhL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2017

Kamaal Haasan's new periodic film

It's no news that Kamal Haasan had plans to revive his 90s period project Marudhanayagamsince a long time but couldn't go ahead due to budget constraints.

The film is a period film about a freedom fighter and it was launched in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II but was put on hold as the filmmakers reportedly required Rs 85 crore to complete the project.

Now it looks like the film might be finally happening as the actor has released a few stills from periodic at Cannes.

Tiger Shroff presents his Rambo poster

Tiger Shroff's look for a promotional event for Rambo consisted of a sleek black silk single breasted suit and trousers from Ermenegildo Zegna Couture SS17.

— With inputs from agencies