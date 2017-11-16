Padmavati: Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief threatens to chop Deepika Padukone's nose

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Karni Sena Chief warned the makers of Padmavati that more trouble is ahead of them. In an interview given to CNN News18, the leader said that those who haven't read history cannot make a film on the Rajput queen. He also threatens to attack Deepika Padukone and chop her nose.

Shurpanakha is a character from Valmiki's Ramayana, who gets her nose chopped by Lakshmana. She is the sister of Ravana and is completely smitten with Lord Rama. She tries to attack Sita once, and Lakshamana chops her nose off in an attempt to defend Sita. Because of what has been written in the pages of history, Shurpanakha is often referred to as the antithesis of the ideal Indian woman.

Kalvi alleges underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, is secretly funding the film all the way from Dubai. He says the film is made on a budget of Rs 200 crore but wasn't affected by demonetisation at all.

Revealing his plans about the future, he also says more such rallies will be held across states in the country. Gurgaon, Bhopal, Patna and Bhubaneshwar are a few places, the Sena plans to stage protests in.

Speaking about the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kalvi says he promised to take the Sena's concerns into consideration, but went back on it. "Bhansali has a history of distorting facts and we will not let the film release on 1 December. If the film does release, we will die fighting it," he says.

The leader has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block the release of the film and threatens arson, if the film is released. He says theater-owners in Rajasthan have already picked sides and will not be screening the film in their halls. He says if need be, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena is ready to stand in huge numbers to oppose the film.

