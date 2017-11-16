Padmavati: Shri Rajput Karni Sena reportedly threatens to chop Deepika's nose

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is facing the ire of several community groups which claim the film distorts historical facts about the celebrated Rajput queen. Now, the president of the Rajasthan unit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena has threatened Deepika Padukone. According to a report by India Today, Mahipal Singh Makrana said the outfit would not hesitate in chopping off Padukone's nose just like Shurpanakha.

Shurpanakha is a character from Valmiki's Ramayana, who gets her nose chopped by Lakshmana. She is the sister of Ravana and is completely smitten with Lord Rama. She tries to attack Sita once, and Lakshamana chops her nose off in an attempt to defend Sita. Because of what has been written in the pages of history, Shurpanakha is often referred to as the antithesis of the ideal Indian woman.

These comments come after Padukone announced that no one could stop Padmavati from releasing. Commenting on the growing controversies around her film, she said the nation has become more regressive with time.

The Karni Sena had also called for a 'Bharat Bandh' earlier, on the day of the release of the film and even threatened to set the theaters ablaze.

Releasing on 1 December, Padmavati stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.