Padmaavat: No distributors for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film in Rajasthan even after Supreme Court order for release

Even after the Supreme Court stayed the ban by four states on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat allowing it an all-India release, it seems like the film might not see the light of day in Rajasthan, the hotbed of a majority of protests, as there are no distributors for the movie yet.

"We have no distributor yet. The film has not been sold to anyone. All the rights lie with Bhansali alone. I don't think the film will be released until the controversy is resolved within the state," said film distributor Sunil Bansal, according to a DNA report.

State officials from INOX are also reportedly in touch with the local police to assess and evaluate the law and order situation in Rajasthan before finalising and deciding upon anything. "The distributor hasn't been finalised yet. We generally don't flout orders. So, we will go ahead with whatever the authorities decide. We are awaiting a police orders. Nothing can anyway be done until a distributor comes in," said the official, according to the same DNA report.

Film exhibitors were relying heavily on the Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte starrer Padman as an alternative for the loss in business that they might have incurred in case Padmaavat did not release in Rajasthan. However, after addressing a joint press conference on Friday, Akshay Kumar and Bhansali announced that the makers of Padman agreed to defer the release of their film on Bhansali's request.

Owners of local theaters like Raj Mandir (which also doubles up as a tourist destination) however, have said that they will not release Padmaavat, regardless of whether Padman sees a release or not.

Recently, the prince of Mewar has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a "ban on the film". According to the prince's letter, "If art misappropriates history then it is anti-national".

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:58 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:58 PM