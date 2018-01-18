Padmaavat controversy: SC suspends ban in four states; Bhansali's film to release across India on 25 January

Supreme Court suspended the ban of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana — days before the film's release on 25 January.

Harish Salve, who represented Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the producers of Padmaavat, argued that if states are banning films, they are putting the federal structure of India in grave danger.

If states are banning a film, then it is destroying federal structure.

It is a serious matter. If somebody has a problem,then he or she can approach appellate tribunal for relief. State can't touch the content of a film: Harish Salve representing producers of #Padmaavat in SC — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Salve also reportedly said, "State can't ban the film once the CBFC gives clearance." He also put forth his arguments before the apex court. Times Now quotes Salve saying, "State has political constituency to cater to, so i can't ban the release. Executive doesn't have a say on freedom of speech."

The Indian Express reports that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was arguing for the ban in states, said that history can be twisted and someone could even show Mahatma Gandhi "sipping whisky".

Supreme Court gave a green signal to the film's release and instructed all states to maintain law and order after the film releases on the eve of Republic Day.

Supreme Court, in its interim order said, all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film across India, a permission granted by CBFC. #Padmaavat — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

It is also reported that the Chief Justice of India, during the hearing, slammed the state governments for abruptly banning the film. TV reports quoted CJI saying, "How can you stop exhibit of a film? My constitutional conscience is shocked."

Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat said to News 18, "All the states have the right to ban a film if the law and order situations gets out of control. We'll make sure that the state governments take this into consideration." The fringe group maintained that they will continue their protests and even threatened to burn down cinema halls screening the film.

Raipur: Members of Rajput Community submitted a memorandum to state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra demanding ban on #Padmaavat in the state, say 'Cinema halls screening the film would be burnt down. No changes hereafter are acceptable. We want a complete ban'. pic.twitter.com/LA87flL4kF — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) January 18, 2018

Multiple celebrities, including film producer Mukesh Bhatt and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded the apex court's decision.

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat #PadmaavatWinspic.twitter.com/aiMAaObwzY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

.@ramanmalik of BJP speaks to MIRROR NOW on the SC order on the #Padmaavat release. pic.twitter.com/7GjBZCIf92 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 18, 2018

No matter how many States ban the movie, 'Padmavatt' or 'Padmaa vat' or the movie with many names and controversies, it will still be a super hit. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 17, 2018

Decided to take my team of 75 people to see #Padmavaat - we’re artists & I think no artist deserves to back off & watch people create turmoil blindly because they have the power.they deserve a shot at presenting their work & we as an audience need to lift them.i look Fwd. — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) January 18, 2018

Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat #PadmaavatWinspic.twitter.com/YC6zKwXXR5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

The film — even after the title-change, amendments suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and finally getting a 'U/A' certification by the board — had been declared banned in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.

Padmaavat (the film) is based on the life and times of the fabled 13th century Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh who chose self immolation over falling prey to the clutches of foreign invader Alauddin Khilji, as mentioned in the epic poem Padmavat written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. It is slated to release globally on 25 January along with Akshay Kumar's Padman.\

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:39 PM