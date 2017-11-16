Monsoon Shootout song 'Pal' is soothing courtesy Arijit Singh, who also features in the video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Monsoon Shootout is a long-awaited release; the film was supposed to hit theatres four years ago. Now that the film's release date has been announced (15 December), the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The latest happens to be the song 'Pal' which released on 16 November and adds some sort of relief to the otherwise intense plot of the film.

The song features all the major actors in the film along with interspersed shots of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh singing in front of a mic in a recording studio.

Arijit Singh in the Monsoon Shootout song 'Pal'. Screen grab via YouTube.

'Pal' is undoubtedly a refreshing change among the slew of EDM-based, rehashed Bollywood old classics, or desi-raps which seem to dominate the Indian music space currently. The mellifluous singing by Arijit, coupled with his vocal texture makes 'Pal' an even more soulful number.

The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli who made a fantastic debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor's song 'Paani Da Rang' in collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. Over the years, he has collaborated with Khurrana multiple times in songs like 'Saadi Gali' from Nautanki Saala, songs from Hawaizaada and many other singles. He turned a full-fledged music director with the 2017 film Naam Shabana. The lyrics of 'Pal' have been penned by Sumant Vadhera.

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Geetanjali Thapa in prominent roles. The film is directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan.

Here's the song:

