Nawazuddin's Monsoon Shootout will now release on 15 December; no clash with Tiger Zinda Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much awaited Monsoon Shootout is all set to hit the silver screen on 15 December, according to the latest poster of the film.

The poster of the film fits in perfectly with its genre — a crime-thriller drama — with hues of blood red as the poster's background, Siddiqui's face (bruised, battered and scarred) in monochrome and Vijay Verma's silhouette in red, the poster cuts a chilling picture.

The film was supposed to see a theatrical release almost four years ago, however the release repeatedly kept getting stalled. Siddiqui had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur.

"For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film," said Monsoon Shootout's producer Guneet Monga in a statement.

Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment is known for producing content-driven films like Masaan and Lunchbox, apart from Haraamkhor.

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller film starring Siddiqui, Vijay Verma and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.

It is directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan.

