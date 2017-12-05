Manmarziyan: Dulquer Salmaan roped in to star opposite Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal

The Anurag Kashyap directectorial Manmarziyan, produced by Aanand L Rai, has finally found the third half of its love triangle. Dulquer Salmaan has been finalised as the final actor to complete the Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal love triangle, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The film's team had been on the lookout for a second male lead opposite Pannu, and Salmaan is apparently perfect for the role. Manmarziyan will go on floors in January and the shoot location will be Himachal Pradesh, states the same Mumbai Mirror report.

Manmarziyan has been mired with controversy ever since the project was announced, with initial speculation being that Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana would play the lead roles. The film was then reportedly shelved in 2015 due to professional disagreements between Rai and the then director of the film — Sameer Sharma. Rai then approached Kashyap who came on board to helm the film.

"Just because he's made a Gangs of Wasseypur doesn't mean Anurag doesn't understand love. I gave him a narration, he loved the script, but was busy with Mukkabaaz. I told him we would do both together. He could make my film after finishing his. This way I'd get satisfaction and he, lots of affection," said Rai, talking about the decision to take Kashyap on board as the director, according to a News18 report.

Salmaan is all set to venture into Bollywood and will be making his debut in Akash Khurana's Karwaan which also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Khan and Salmaan will be essaying the role of two friends on a road trip which begins in Ooty.