Karni Sena on Padmavati: CBFC, central govt will be responsible for consequences if film releases

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati — now known as Padmavat — continues to be in the eye of the storm. While the film's team had some relief when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted U/A certification and also suggested some alterations — the most significant being the proposal to reportedly change the film's title — the Rajput Karni Sena seems not to be 'appeased' by these measures.

The Karni Sena's stand remains: Release the film and face "consequences".

Speaking to media in Jaipur, Karni Sena observer Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film's release.

"All efforts of Bhansali and CBFC shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening of Padmavati anywhere in India or abroad.We are still adamant on our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmavati," he said.

Kalvi also demanded a complete ban on the 'Ghoomar' song. "We don't want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same," he added.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of the Rajput Karni Sena, has issued an open threat notice to all filmmakers and government. He says, "Jis prakar Bhansali ki film kalpanik hai, usi prakaar jab hum cinema hall pe phool barsaayenge, who bhi kalpanik hi hoga. Aur iska zimmedar kendra sarkar aur CBFC hoga," reports The Times of India.

He adds, "The film is an attack on Rajput pride and a distortion of India's cultural identity. I want to ask the government and the CBFC, why they feel the compulsion to release a film that hurts the sensibilities of people," adds the TOI report.

Gogamedi alleged that the censor board went ahead with the film's certification despite knowing that historian KK Singh, one of the panelists of the examining committee formed by the CBFC, along with the royal family of Mewar had expressed concerns with the film's characters' portrayals, especially Queen Padmini.

While Kalvi questioned the 'authenticity' of the panel formed by the CBFC to review the film, Gogamedi demanded for the resignations of CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, I&B minister Smriti Irani and minister of state Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, reports TOI.

Padmavat(i) stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles and is based on the life and times of the 13th century fabled Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh who chose self-immolation over falling prey to the clutches of foreign invader and ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, Alauddin Khilji.

(With inputs from IANS)