Kaalakaandi: Saif Ali Khan's dark comedy gets U/A certification with one cut from FCAT

It was just a few months back, when 'sanskaari' Pahlaj Nihalani still ruled the roost of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Saif Ali Khan's film Kaalakaandi was slated to release on 8 September. But Nihalani-led CBFC didn't deem the film appropriate for a release until some (read: major) changes were made. And if that wasn't enough they ordered 73 cuts in the film (yes, you read it correct: 73).

The censor board said that the film uses excessive verbal profanity and went on to compare it with the 2011 film Delhi Belly; CBFC said Imran Khan's film looked like a 'Disney film' in front of Saif's upcoming film. And with that, the film's release was stalled.

After going through this ordeal, the makers of the film approached the Film Certification and Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) to intervene. According to a recent report by DNA, the film has been cleared with one cut and has been given a U/A certification.

Saif Ali Khan spoke to the publication and confirmed the news. "Imagine a film after 72 cuts. The whole essence would be lost. But we went to FCAT and they passed it with just one cut and gave us a U/A certificate. That’s great," says the Chef actor.

With this, the makers and actors of the film have another reason to rejoice: The film will get a theatrical release, which until now was stuck at a cliffhanger. Co-producers of Kaalakaandi, Ashi Dua and Cinestan Film Company were in talks with Netflix to release the film on the digital platform as there was an embargo on its theatrical release.

Kaalakaandi, directed by Akshat Verma, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Deepak Dobiyal and Vijay Raaz. It is produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua Sara's Cinestaan Film Company Pvt Ltd. The film is all set to release on 12 January, 2018.