Kaalakaandi trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a mad hatter in Akshat Verma's dark comedy

The trailer of Kaalakaandi has released and it shows Saif Ali Khan in his most uninhibited form. The trailer of this upcoming dark comedy has drugs, sex, profanity aplenty but it also has fresh punchlines which leave an impact. Khan, in a never-seen-before avatar, is unrestrained yet balanced.

After being diagnosed with stomach cancer, Khan's character decides to live it up. Soon after come a slew of bad decisions — so bad, they're actually good. It is refreshing to see Khan take risks and play roles one wouldn't expect him to play. He clearly has a plan carved out for himself. Apart from Khan, there is Vijay Raaz and his understated brilliance. Raaz's dialogues remind you of his Delhi Belly stint, in a good way.

Directed by Akshat Verma, who also helmed Delhi Belly (which explains the similarity, which again we're not complaining about), Kaalakaandi boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shehnaz Treasury and Amyra Dastur.

The makers were earlier in a fix regarding the release date and were planning a Netflix-only release. However, according to the trailer, this Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua production is now slated to release on 8 September.

Watch the trailer here:

