Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma bring back their charming chemistry

The first mini trailer of Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal was launched at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is a sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan's character of Harry. While we know that he plays a tour guide in the film, there was no knowledge about what his character traits are.

In the first mini trailer, Harry admits that his character is not all hunky dory as he confesses that he is a tharki or a despo and that his weakness is women. Though Anushka Sharma's character of Sejal finds it extremely tough to believe it, the visuals peppered all over the trailer bear testimony to Harry's claim.

It will be interesting to see Shah Rukh play an out and out womaniser since he has mostly played good boy roles with subtle flirting. Also, Sharma's Gujarati accent is spot on.

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial venture is a movie that has gone through more name changes than a model at a fashion week. This Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer has kept its fans intrigued since the very first day. Having recently settled down on the name Jab Harry Met Sejal (finally!) — an obvious take on Hollywood's When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali's first blockbuster Jab We Met.

The tagline of the movie is "What you seek is seeking you", as is generously illustrated in the official posters that both Khan and Sharma shared on their social media profiles.

The vibe that one gets after looking at the official posters for the movie is happy, energetic and carefree — yet somehow the first impression that we formed was strangely reminiscent of Ali's last movie — Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer — Tamasha.

Ali's film is all set to release in theaters on 4 August, having pushed its release date to an earlier time in order to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar's upcoming Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.