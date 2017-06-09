Jab Harry Met Sejal: SRK, Anushka starrer finally gets a name and Twitter reacts

The Ring, Rehnuma, Raula.

Imtiaz Ali's next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been an itch in our side that hasn't gone away for the past few months. With the movie remaining untitled for the longest time — Khan had got the Twiterrati in a frenzy more than once by making them believe that they might have a hand to play in the final title of the project.

Finally, after months of speculation and Guess What? games — Ali, Khan and Sharma took to their social media profiles late on 8 June, 2017 to announce the title along with the release date of their much awaited movie.

Jab Harry Met Sejal was the final verdict - an obvious take on the Hollywood's When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali's first blockbuster Jab We Met. The trio also shared the first posters from the movie which showed that the release date had been pushed forward, smartly averting a clash with Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The new release date for Jab Harry Met Sejal is set for 4 August, 2017.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Soon after the news of the title broke all over the internet — the Twitter universe in typical fashion started reacting to the name. Some were highly impressed, while most of the others were...not.

Here is a list of a few of the best Twitter reactions to Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shouldn't Harish have met Sejal? Just asking. — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) June 9, 2017

When Harry Met Sejal has to be one of those names that someone threw into the mix as a joke without gauging the IQ of the room. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) June 9, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal sounds like the wedding teaser of an NRI Gujju marriage. — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is still much better than Toilet Ek Prem Katha 😂😂😂 — Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) June 8, 2017

The amount of times i've accidentally said "Jab Harry Met Sally" instead of "Sejal" is unreal. — . (@ranveersbabe) June 8, 2017

Jab Harry met Sejal, they came up with a bad title. — Shajin Saketh (@SupertrampMS) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal. Even the title isn't original or creative.Can only imagine how the story would be. 😂😂😂😂 — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) June 8, 2017

I just want to state that JAB HARRY MET SEJAL is a fucking great title. Self-referential + Tribute — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 8, 2017

- With inputs from IANS