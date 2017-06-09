You are here:
Jab Harry Met Sejal: SRK, Anushka starrer finally gets a name and Twitter reacts

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 09 2017 19:01:34 IST

The Ring, Rehnuma, Raula.

Imtiaz Ali's next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been an itch in our side that hasn't gone away for the past few months. With the movie remaining untitled for the longest time — Khan had got the Twiterrati in a frenzy more than once by making them believe that they might have a hand to play in the final title of the project.

Jab Harry Met Sejal poster. Images from Instagram.

Finally, after months of speculation and Guess What? games — Ali, Khan and Sharma took to their social media profiles late on 8 June, 2017 to announce the title along with the release date of their much awaited movie.

Jab Harry Met Sejal was the final verdict - an obvious take on the Hollywood's When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali's first blockbuster Jab We Met. The trio also shared the first posters from the movie which showed that the release date had been pushed forward, smartly averting a clash with Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The new release date for Jab Harry Met Sejal is set for 4 August, 2017.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Soon after the news of the title broke all over the internet — the Twitter universe in typical fashion started reacting to the name. Some were highly impressed, while most of the others were...not.

Here is a list of a few of the best Twitter reactions to Jab Harry Met Sejal

- With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 07:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 07:01 pm

