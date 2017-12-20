Hichki: Is Rani Mukerji's upcoming film inspired by American drama Front of the Class?

Rani Mukerji's much-anticipated comeback film Hichki seems to be inspired from another film. The YRF production is reportedly similar to the 2008 American drama Front of the Class, which is based on the book by Brad Cohen, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had, according to a report by The Quint.

Mukerji plays a teacher with Tourette's syndrome in the film, a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by multiple motor tics and at least one vocal (phonic) tic. The premise of the film is similar to Front of the Class, in which the protagonist suffers from the same disorder but emerges a gifted teacher after fighting all odds.

While the Brad Cohen's film more about the protagonist and his personal struggle — growing up the syndrome, putting up with an unsupportive family and getting rejected by 24 schools, Hichki revolves around Mukerji trying to teach a bunch of underprivileged kids, who have a bad reputation in the school.

Mukerji's was last seen in the 2014 film Mardaani, after which she went on a sabbatical. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is all set for a 23 February release. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Watch the trailer of both the films here: