Haq Se trailer: Rajiv Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla's web series is a page out of a fairy tale

The trailer of Haq Se, ALTBalaji's latest web series starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla, has been released.

Haq Se, which is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women, looks like a fairy tale on screen and boasts of strong bonds of sisterhood, friendship and love. While all four sisters in the web series are being praised for their natural looks, Rajeev and Surveen's chemistry is being much cherished by the fans too.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the drama has been shot in different locations in Kashmir and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The trailer introduces the Mirza family and its four girls Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal. Surveen plays Meher, a doctor by profession.

Jannat, who takes the lead to introduce all her family members, is an aspiring journalist who wants to reach bigger platforms and express her views on women rights and politics.

Haq Se will see Rajeev and Surveen coming back together on screen after a very long break. Their last show together was Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin Toh Hoga. Years after collaborating for the TV show for the first time, they have reunited in a web series on ALTBalaji, the live streaming platform owned by Ekta.

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 12:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 12:26 PM