Haq Se: Kahiin Toh Hoga stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla to reunite for Ekta Kapoor's web series

Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to debut in a web series and that too with the Balaji camp.

The Indian Express reports that Rajeev is debuting in the digital medium with a web series titled Haq Se which is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. The series also stars Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati. Aanchal Sharma and Nikeesha Rangwal.

“With times, mediums keep changing, newer avenues open. I’m still doing the same thing I did in 2003 with Kahiin To Hoga – I’m still acting. Haq Se is a very poetic series. I knew that Ekta is helming it so I knew it is in able hands. But when I read the script, I was blown away. I said I have to be a part of it in whichever measure. It is a beautiful piece of writing. When I’m saying this with so much confidence, I can assure that you’ll love it too,” Rajeev told The Indian Express.

Haq Se is a story of four sisters, Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal, who live in Kashmir. It is a love story that would revolve around Surveen and Rajeev.

Rajeev will be again seen opposite Surveen, his former colleague from Kahiin Toh Hoga. "Surveen has grown many manifolds. I’ve worked with her when she was making her debut and now she is way more experienced. She has lovely energy, she is committed, very professional,” the actor said to the same publication.

Haq Se, which has been shot in real locations in Kashmir, the team had to face several setbacks while shooting owing to the unrest in Kashmir. The posters of the web series recently released by Balaji caught a number of eyeballs. The stills are cashing in on the steaming chemistry between Rajeev and Surveen.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:04 PM