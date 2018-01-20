Filmfare Awards 2018 announce Critics' Choice nominees; Rajkummar Rao leads with two nominations — see complete list
After announcing the nominations for the 2018 Filmfare Awards recently, the list of nominees for the Critics' Choice Awards for the same function has also been unveiled. It sees all the critically appreciated cinematic works that did not make it to the list of popular, mainstream awards, finally receive some recognition.
Newton, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death In The Gunj and Trapped are some of the works that finally received their due with these new Critics' Choice nominations, while Rajkummar Rao finally got himself a Best Actor (Male) nomination for two of his 2017 films — Newton and Trapped.
See the full list of nominees below:
Critics' Award for Best Film
A Death In The Gunj - Konkona Sen Sharma
Lipstick Under My Burkha - Alankrita Srivastava
Mukti Bhawan - Shubhashish Bhutiani
Newton - Amit V Masurkar
Trapped - Vikramaditya Motwane
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)
Kangana Ranaut - Rangoon
Sridevi - Mom
Swara Bhaskar - Anaarkali Of Arah
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Newton
Rajkummar Rao - Trapped
Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos
Vikrant Massey - A Death in the Gunj
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 14:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 14:21 PM