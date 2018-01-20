You are here:

Filmfare Awards 2018 announce Critics' Choice nominees; Rajkummar Rao leads with two nominations — see complete list

After announcing the nominations for the 2018 Filmfare Awards recently, the list of nominees for the Critics' Choice Awards for the same function has also been unveiled. It sees all the critically appreciated cinematic works that did not make it to the list of popular, mainstream awards, finally receive some recognition.

Newton, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death In The Gunj and Trapped are some of the works that finally received their due with these new Critics' Choice nominations, while Rajkummar Rao finally got himself a Best Actor (Male) nomination for two of his 2017 films — Newton and Trapped.

See the full list of nominees below:

Critics' Award for Best Film

A Death In The Gunj - Konkona Sen Sharma

Lipstick Under My Burkha - Alankrita Srivastava

Mukti Bhawan - Shubhashish Bhutiani

Newton - Amit V Masurkar

Trapped - Vikramaditya Motwane

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)

Kangana Ranaut - Rangoon

Sridevi - Mom

Swara Bhaskar - Anaarkali Of Arah

Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu

Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male)

Rajkummar Rao - Newton

Rajkummar Rao - Trapped

Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos

Vikrant Massey - A Death in the Gunj

Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 14:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 14:21 PM