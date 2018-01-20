You are here:

Filmfare Awards 2018 forgot to nominate Rajkummar Rao, Newton — and Twitter was not having it

FP Staff

Jan,20 2018 11:47 50 IST

The nominations for the Filmfare Awards 2018 were announced recently and some films and actors stood out amidst the crowd and raced ahead. Now one would think that India's highly lauded and critically acclaimed Oscars entry for 2017 would be one of those films, and Rajkummar Rao, the male lead of the film (along with being the male lead of four other films in 2017, all of which were appreciated by the audience and critics alike) would be one of those actors.

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Newton. YouTube

However, in a move that is shocking (to no one) — Newton did not receive a Best Film nomination, nor Rao a Best Actor one. Instead the actor was given a measly Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination for his film Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which he starred with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

Because apparently, National Award winning actor Rao is still not considered a leading actor — so how v can nominate in Best Actor category tell 2 us?

The film that did race ahead was Badrinath Ki Dulhania... yup — let that one sink in for a second.

Oh and also — Varun Dhawan was nominated for Best Actor.

For Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Funny, it seems that we are not the only ones who had this reaction to the Filmfare nominations. Twitter did not disappoint, as usual, and every woke netizen took to their 140 characters to express their displeasure.

Here are some of the best tweets about the Filmfare nominations (that have us face-palming all the way to eternity):

