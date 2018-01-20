Filmfare Awards 2018 forgot to nominate Rajkummar Rao, Newton — and Twitter was not having it

The nominations for the Filmfare Awards 2018 were announced recently and some films and actors stood out amidst the crowd and raced ahead. Now one would think that India's highly lauded and critically acclaimed Oscars entry for 2017 would be one of those films, and Rajkummar Rao, the male lead of the film (along with being the male lead of four other films in 2017, all of which were appreciated by the audience and critics alike) would be one of those actors.

However, in a move that is shocking (to no one) — Newton did not receive a Best Film nomination, nor Rao a Best Actor one. Instead the actor was given a measly Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination for his film Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which he starred with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

Because apparently, National Award winning actor Rao is still not considered a leading actor — so how v can nominate in Best Actor category tell 2 us?

The film that did race ahead was Badrinath Ki Dulhania... yup — let that one sink in for a second.

Oh and also — Varun Dhawan was nominated for Best Actor.

For Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Funny, it seems that we are not the only ones who had this reaction to the Filmfare nominations. Twitter did not disappoint, as usual, and every woke netizen took to their 140 characters to express their displeasure.

Here are some of the best tweets about the Filmfare nominations (that have us face-palming all the way to eternity):

FIVE MOVIES IN A YEAR AND RAJKUMMAR RAO IS NOT LEADING ACTOR YET FOR YOU, FILMFARE? — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) January 18, 2018

Love these guys! No Rajkummar Rao nomination for either Newton or Trapped. Bunged him into Supporting Actor category for Bareilly. Wow. Just wow. Look at the laughable Best Film noms too!!! https://t.co/Z5JACegALH — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) January 18, 2018

Filmfare Awards Explained pic.twitter.com/WDHlGeru7J — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 19, 2018

Single ticket to Filmfare awards costs 80,000 bucks. Usse accha hai usme thode paise aur daalo aur Best Newcomer ka award khareed lo. — himanshu khodke (@HimanshuKhodke) January 15, 2018

. @RajkummarRao is not nominated for best actor award in a leading role for his peerless performance in #Newton & #Trapped . @filmfare no wonder why award functions has lost credibility & integrity in our country. Laughable scenario. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 18, 2018

A bit confused at the Filmfare Award nominations - no Raj Kumar Rao, no Sajjal Ali in the popular categories — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) January 19, 2018

#FilmfareAwards2018 Time will come when filmfare will write its own biography - Khullam Khulla 2. Rishi ji bought an award approx 30 year ls back for 30000Rs. Filmfare will show us how has this asking rate appreciated over the years and who have been the beneficiaries!! — Amit Bansal (@amitbbansal) January 20, 2018

mind boggling stuff.. rajkumarrao nominated in supporting role.. kuch toh sharam karo.. he is the one actor who stood out all year with his outstanding performances..#FilmfareAwards2018 — Happy Troll (@DucksTroll) January 18, 2018

#FilmfareAwards2018 You’re a big fat joke. You’ve lost your credibility over the years. Do y’all shit out nominations or do you actually give it some thought? — Nikita (@thatgirlniks) January 19, 2018

Seriously, Rajkumar Rao not nominated for best actor at #FilmfareAwards2018. It's like @imVkohli not being nominated for icc best batsman of the year. Are we missing something here? — SUMIT KUMAR SINGH (@singhsumit17) January 20, 2018

#FilmfareAwards2018 We are very poor when it comes to awarding the right talent. Because biasedness, greed creeps in. People have stopped discussing about actors winning awards. We know all awards are fake. People watch awards programmes for its comedy parts. — Amit Bansal (@amitbbansal) January 20, 2018

Over the years when Aamir Khan,Ajay Devgan,Nawaz can get ignored them why you are surprised if Rajkumar name is missing? — Vikram singh (@Vikrams47894797) January 18, 2018

That's no logic! In that case why not nominate Golmaal and its actors too in various categories. Nominating Badrinath, Varun And Alia and ignoring Newton, and performances of Rajkumar and Kangana just shows @jiteshpillaai is trying to please @karanjohar — Geetika (@geetika_j) January 18, 2018

You guys nominated Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan for best lead actor but not Rajkumar Rao?????? You guys have once again proved that Bollywood awards shows are and scam. Filmfare has lost all its credibility. Shame! — ASHFAQ. (@MrBaesic) January 18, 2018

This was Rajkummar's year and he's not even nominated .. yet Akshay and Hrithik are 🙃🙃 What a joke @filmfare — Nikita (@nikita1372) January 18, 2018

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 11:47 AM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 11:47 AM