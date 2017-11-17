Dashkriya: Marathi film faces Padmavati-like protests from Brahmin group demanding ban on release

While Padmavati makers and its cast are dealing with protests and threats over their film's release, a multi National Award winning Marathi film, Dashkriya is grappling with a similar fate. The film, which has a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been screened at various premier international film festivals including Berlinale and Cannes, is facing protests from a Brahmin group in Pune against its release in cinema halls, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha, a Brahmin organisation, is claiming that the film “hurts Brahmin sentiments and shows them in poor light," in a letter to Pune Police, and is urging cinema owners to not screen the film, as stated in the same report.

As reported, some cinema halls are going ahead with the screening of the film and some are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach, as they do not want any trouble from the group opposing the release. “We will only stop the screening if the producer and distributor ask us to do so, and so far we haven’t heard from them,” said E-square Cinema CEO Neerav Panchamia to The Indian Express.

The director of the film, Sandeep Patil has approached the Maharashtra government, the Home department and police officials asking for protection in theaters. “The film release will go ahead as per the plan… we will not budge only because some group is exerting undue pressure. This film has received three National Awards, for best Marathi film, best screenplay and best supporting actor, and 11 state awards. It has also been appreciated at almost all major film festivals like Cannes, Venice, Goa and others. If the movie has objectionable content, how could we win so many awards, and get a censor certificate? The protesters are reacting on the basis of a single dialogue in the trailer of the film. We invited them to come watch the film, but they refused to do so,” said Patil, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha member, Anand Dave said that based on what is shown in the trailer of the film on YouTube, they have reasons to believe that some of the things shown in the movie are hurtful to the sentiments of people of the community and Hindu religion. Some of the depictions may also lead to communal tension. They demand screenings of the movie to be stopped.