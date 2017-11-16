Padmavati row LIVE updates: Karni Sena threatens Deepika; Sanjay Leela Bhansali writes to CBFC

Padmavati chronicles the life and times of the 13th century Rajput queen Padmavati who chose self-immolation over being under the captivity of the foreign invader Alauddin Khilji. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.
The films is co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions. It is slated to release on 1 December.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali writes to CBFC
As per TV reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asking the body to expedite the process and hold a pre-screening show at the earliest to clear the air regarding allegations of fact distortion in his upcoming period drama Padmavati.
The Uttar Pradesh government's move to shoot off a letter to the ministry of information and broadcasting, requesting it to get the censor board to defer the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati, is an unwelcome development that has grave consequences for democracy, writes Sreemoy Talukdar in this op-ed.
The two-page letter which UP principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar wrote to Union I&B ministry secretary NK Sinha — a copy of which was marked to CBFC CEO — argues that the film's re-release on 1 December will clash with civic poll duties and Muslim festival Barawafat and hence it will be difficult to arrange for security.
"In view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22, November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the ‘Barawafat’ procession by Muslims on December 2, the film’s release can pose serious security issue," reads the letter.
Lest it needs to be reminded, the Yogi Adityanath government was elected into the office not to portray helplessness when faced with violent threats from fringe groups.
It is the duty of the state to maintain law and order and see to it that motley groups are not allowed to indulge in violence or arson. It is incumbent on the state to ensure smooth passage and peaceful screening of the movie upon CBFC certification.
Adequate security to Bhansali and Deepika ahead of release
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Rajput community in Meerut has also announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's head.
“Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo. (This is the fire of ‘jauhar’, a lot of things will burn. Stop us if you can.)”
As per reports by News 18, Maharashtra goverment is backing the release of Padmavati
Full security to theatres showing Padmavati in Maharastra, says State Home Minister Ranjit Patil.
Ashoke Pandit says, "entire film industry in under siege today"
Entire entertainment industry is under siege today, we are being terrorized,accused,beaten and abused. Threat warnings are being issued to creative people that we will decide what is to be made. This is cultural terrorism: Ashoke Pandit,Convener,IFTDA #Padmavatipic.twitter.com/crxCeP5a2v
Fighting for the honour of a legendary Rajput queen who 'maybe' existed in 1340 and not doing anything for the 2017 menace of female infanticide with a startlingly disparate CSR, dowry, female illiteracy and wife-sharing in Rajasthan is what irony looks like.#Padmavati
National award winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta also expressed his solidarity with Bhansali.
Mehta told PTI, "There is a lot of pressure and a lot of investment riding on you as a director. The director would want his film's release to be as smooth as possible. I feel sorry for him. My heart goes out to him. My heart also bleeds as I know all these superb torchbearers of culture are actually the most ignorant people on earth."
Chetan Bhagat says, "We have to protect our film industry. Padmavati is one of the keenly awaited films."
Recently, author and columnist Chetan Bhagat spoke to Times Now, "We are behaving like a banana republic and fringe cannot take law into their hands and threaten violence." He also emphasised on the fact that since Bhannsali has mentioned that it is a "fictional story, it should be seen as that" and that it is not the onus of Karni Sena to decide whether the film should release or not, reports The Times of India.
She said, "our culture is not so fragile that a film can ruin it".
"I do not think our culture and religion is so fragile that a film of two hours can ruin that. On the other hand, we are living in a democratic country where we have an appointed board that certifies our film, I see no reason for commenting on a film without watching it," said Chadha, who has acted in Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has said it would take a stand on Padmavati only after watching it
Amey Khopkar, the president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, the film wing of the Raj Thackeray-led party, yesterday issued a video to clarify the outfit's stand on the movie, scheduled to release on December 1.
"We are of the opinion of not opposing the movie without watching it. We are not going to do it that way. I am aware of some social organisations and political parties opposing the film but we would like to first see it," it said.
"If we find some part objectionable, we can hold a meeting with the director (Bhansali)," the party said in the video.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, said the film's trailer had "hurt" the sentiments of a section of people.
Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said, "Nobody has the right to play with history. The trailer has hurt the sentiments of some people and Bhansali will have to respect their feelings."
Ajmer Dargah Deewan opposes release of Padmavati
Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan today joined the chorus of voices against upcoming Bollywood film "Padmavati" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film, saying it hurt religious sentiments.
Comparing the films director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with controversial writers Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasreen and Tareq Fatah, the spiritual leader said Muslims should oppose the film, which is set to hit the screens on December 1.
Various Rajput groups are opposing the release of the film, saying it hurt the sentiments of the community.
In a statement, Abedin likened Bhansali to Rushdie, Nasreen and Fatah who, he alleged had played with the religious sentiments of Muslims through their statements, while taking benefit of freedom of speech and expression.
He also said a film, in which historical facts were depicted in a distorted manner, could adversely affect the law-and-order situation if it was allowed to be screened in theatres.
Abedin added that the film should be reviewed and it should be ensured that it did not hurt the religious sentiments of any community.
Describing Rajput queen Padmini as a symbol of valour and pride for women, he said showing disrespect to her would not be acceptable to anyone.
Abedin said it was surprising that even though there were countrywide protests against Bhansalis film "Padmavati", the board put up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Chittorgarh fort stated that Alauddin Khilji saw Rani Padmini through a mirror and reportedly went to the extent of ravaging Chittor in order to possess her.
Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members protest against Padmavati in Jaipur
Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Karni Sena Chief warned the makers of Padmavati that more trouble is ahead of them. In an interview given to CNN News18, the leader said that those who haven't read history cannot make a film on the Rajput queen. He also threatens to attack Deepika Padukone and chop her nose.
#PadmavatiDrama -- #Padmavati will not release on December 1. If it does, well it is an issue that we are ready to die for: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Karni Sena Chief
Last week, Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, which is bankrolling the film, said that they are open to showing their film to anyone once the film is certified by the CBFC.
Multiple communities, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, have demanded a pre-screening of the film as they are skeptical of the film distorting history and depicting the Rajput clan in bad light.
Padmavati has been facing a lot of trouble since early this year. Bhansali was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, while shooting in Jaipur and Kolhapur. And now, ever since the trailer and a few songs have released, the outrage against the film has been non-stop.
The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday called for a nationwide bandh on 1 December against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati, which finds itself mired in a controversy.
The founder of the organisation Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that not only the Rajput community or Hindu organisations but even Muslim leaders had come out against the film, against which there was resentment across the country.
Deepika Padukone in Padmavati. Image via Facebook
He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the issue saying that the central government had the powers, as per the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, to stop the release of a film for three months.
"We are calling for a country-wide bandh on 1 December if the film is released. We have the support of all castes and communities. We will hold public meetings and rallies in Gurgaon, Patna, and Bhopal before that," Kalvi told reporters.That provision should be invoked in case of Padmavati which is slated to be released on 1 December, he said.
Kalvi said that the statement by actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the legendary queen in the movie, that nothing can stop the release of the film was "provocative".
No effort to tarnish the image of "Rani Padmavati" will be tolerated, he said.
