Padmavati row LIVE updates: Karni Sena threatens Deepika; Sanjay Leela Bhansali writes to CBFC

The Uttar Pradesh government's move to shoot off a letter to the ministry of information and broadcasting, requesting it to get the censor board to defer the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati, is an unwelcome development that has grave consequences for democracy, writes Sreemoy Talukdar in this op-ed.



The two-page letter which UP principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar wrote to Union I&B ministry secretary NK Sinha — a copy of which was marked to CBFC CEO — argues that the film's re-release on 1 December will clash with civic poll duties and Muslim festival Barawafat and hence it will be difficult to arrange for security.

"In view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22, November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the ‘Barawafat’ procession by Muslims on December 2, the film’s release can pose serious security issue," reads the letter.

Lest it needs to be reminded, the Yogi Adityanath government was elected into the office not to portray helplessness when faced with violent threats from fringe groups.

It is the duty of the state to maintain law and order and see to it that motley groups are not allowed to indulge in violence or arson. It is incumbent on the state to ensure smooth passage and peaceful screening of the movie upon CBFC certification.