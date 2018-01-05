Breathe teaser: Amazon Prime's latest thriller features R Madhavan as a doting but vengeful dad

Just when India was marvelling at Netflix shows like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, Amazon Prime — one of Netflix's competitors in India — has released a teaser for its latest show Breathe. The psychological thriller stars R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi.

Breathe also marks Madhavan's first step into the digital entertainment platform.

Breathe features Madhavan in a never-seen-before avatar, as shown in the teaser of the series that released on 4 January. The teaser reads: "For someone to live, someone needs to die."

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be seen as Kabir, a "brilliant but non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch" who is put in charge of the case. He will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice. And, that's when the cat-and-mouse chase begins, as mentioned in IMDb.

It was reported earlier that Madhavan had teased the show when he uploaded a video of him opening an Amazon package containing the show's title placard Breathe.

Breathe is a trilingual series — the first of its kind for Amazon — that will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously; the show will start streaming from 26 January.

The teaser shows (in glimpses) Danny spending quality time with his family (his wife and son); shots of his son admitted to hospital; and then the metamorphosis of the affable dad into the so-called monster who stops at nothing to avenge.

One of the most gripping visuals in the teaser happens to be that of a woman hit by a car and then lying on the road, bleeding profusely. Now, who is the woman, who hit her, why does Danny turn into a monstrous murderer and why — all these questions will be answered as Breathe starts streaming.

Watch the teaser here: