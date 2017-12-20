Breathe: R Madhavan to make digital debut with Amazon Prime Video India show

R Madhavan has been away from Bollywood for quite a while, since his 2016 film Saala Khadoos. But his admiration for experimentation still remains the same as he took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his web series Breathe an Amazon original, will be released soon.

The actor uploaded a video of himself while he was opening an Amazon package containing the title placard, Breathe.

This one's a surprise for you as well as me! Let's unveil it together @AmazonVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/G1LqcwegdU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 19, 2017

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe is believed to be a thriller as its story follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be seen as a police officer put in charge of the case. The series has also cast Anuj Sachdeva and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

This happens to be Amazon's first trilingual venture. Breathe will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Amazon is gearing up for a few other original series that will be directed by some of Hindi cinema's big names like Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar. Akhtar's series, titled Made In Heaven, will feature Shweta Tripathi and will tell the story of a wedding planner’s struggle for existence.

Meanwhile, The News Minute reports that Madhavan has completed his schedule of the upcoming Telugu film Savyasachi. This will be the actor’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He had played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Savyasachi marks the second time collaboration of Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya after last year's Premam.

Madhavan will also be seen as test pilot in a Bollywood sci-fi named Chanda Mama Door Ke which traces the journey of India's space programme until the first Indian astronaut landing on the moon.