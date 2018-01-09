Total Dhamaal: Boman Irani joins ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit

As the shooting of Indra Kumar's comedy Total Dhamaal starts on Tuesday at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, Boman Irani has also joined the ensemble star cast of the film.

Mumbai Mirror quotes Irani as saying, "It was a traditional mahurat ceremony, something I haven't seen in a long time. During this schedule which goes on till 14 January, the opening sequence will be filmed after which we move out of the city to shoot from February to April."

Irani also reveals that he was offered three to four films by producer-director Indra Kumar and co-producer Ashok Thakeria but owing to prior commitments, he could not accept the offers. "There was a clash of dates this time too but they worked things out and now I'm finally on board. Except for Madhuri (Dixit), I've worked with all my co-actors before. With Ajay (Devgn), I did Tezz in 2012 but we didn't have any scenes together," he says to Mumbai Mirror.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of Kumar's blockbuster Dhamaal franchise. It also stars Anil Kapoor as a new addition along with Irani, Devgn and Dixit. Ritesih Deshmukh, Ashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi will reprise their roles from the previous installments.

The movie will be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn's home banner Ajay Devgn FF Films and Fox Star Hindi. It is slated to release on 7 December.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:00 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:00 AM