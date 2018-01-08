You are here:

Ajay Devgn to begin shooting Total Dhamaal from 9 January; film slated for December release

IANS

Jan,08 2018 15:03 56 IST

Ajay Devgn will start shooting for the upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal from 9 January.

Ajay Devgn. News 18

Ajay on 8 January tweeted: "Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! (From tomorrow we'd do Total Dhamaal)."

A tweet from the official page of Fox Star Hindi, who will be presenting the film, read: "Presenting more laughter and more madness. Total Dhamaal is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn Films to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by Indra Kumar, this laugh riot is set to release on 7 December!"

The film will be jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. It will be directed by Indra Kumar. It is slated to release on 7 December.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:15 PM

