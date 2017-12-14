Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's comedy to release on 7 December, 2018

The news of the Hindi film industry's famous pair from the '90s, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, to be seen together again, had already left fans super excited. Now that the makers of Total Dhamaal have announced the release date, there's no end to the treat, it seems.

The release date of the Anil-Madhuri starrer has been frozen and the makers have declared the film to hit the screens on 7 December, 2018. Dhamaal, which was a comedy riot and proved to be a major hit in 2007, has made a brand of its own. The third part of the Dhamaal franchise is said to have other big names like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi too. The film will be directed Indra Kumar.

#BreakingNews: #TotalDhamaal, the third installment of the #Dhamaal franchise [after #Dhamal and #DoubleDhamal], will release on 7 Dec 2018... Directed by Indra Kumar... Produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2017

Double Dhamaal, the second part of the franchise which released in 2011, had also done a fair business at the box office.

Besides a bone tickling comedy, a sparkling chemistry between Anil and Madhuri is also expected as the pair is coming back together after 17 long years. Madhuri and Anil starred in smashing hits like Ram Lakhan, Beta and Tezaab.