Total Dhamaal: Riteish Deshmukh joins Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit in Indra Kumar's comedy franchise

News of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit pairing up after 17 long years for Indra Kumar's third film in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal, broke a couple of weeks ago. The actors, who last shared the screen together in Pukar, will be a part of a love story yet again in this laughter riot.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were also a part of 2001 film Lajja, but they didn't share a single scene together.

Now according to a latest report, Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a key part of the Dhamaal franchise, will reprise his role in Total Dhamaal.

The actor himself has admitted to the news: “Yes, I am doing the film.”

Earlier there were rumours about Riteish Deshmukh backing out of the project as he has been wary of films with double-meaning dialogues after the failure of his last few sex comedies (Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, Mastizaade). But the latest development clears the air.

“The makers have upped the humour element this time. It won’t have any awkward, cringe-worthy dialogues,” says a source, to DNA.

Meanwhile, reports also claim Ajay Devgn will have no romance angle in the movie, for the first time in seven years. The last time that he attempted this strategy was in Prakash Jha's 2010 political drama, Raajneeti.

The versatile actor will replace Sanjay Dutt, who had a meaty role in the previous flicks Dhamaal and Double Dhammal. Initially it was rumoured that Ileana D'Cruz will be roped into the third installment as the original script had space for another actress. However, later the makers decided it would be interesting to see Ajay without a love story.

Total Dhamaal is expected to go on floors by next month and might hit the screens next year.