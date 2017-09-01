The Final Exit trailer: There is no escape from this horror film's overwhelming mediocrity

Kunaal Roy Kapur must have made you both cringe and laugh in Abhinay Deo's 2009 black comedy Delhi Belly and Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is a rare talent that he is inherently blessed with.

He is all set to cash in on the same in Dhwanil Mehta's upcoming horror flick The Final Exit, the trailer of which has been released online. Except that here, the cringes are way more than the laughs. The laughs are an outcome of either unintentional comedy or exasperation and helplessness caused by this high-pitched superlatively cliched horror film. Yes, just laugh off the pain that we are being cruelly subjected to-types.

Let's not even try and get into the plot because there is not any. Kapur's character hallucinates, see ghosts and goes on a road trip in a desert with all of them. What he barely realises is that the ghosts are merely the disturbed souls of his past characters constantly reminding him to escape the cesspool that he has landed himself in.

Clearly, The Final Exit is an illusion. There is no escape from its overwhelming mediocrity.

The Final Exit also stars Ananya Sengupta, Scarlett Wilson, Archana Shastri and Reyhna Malhotra. It is co-produced by Mrunal Jhaveri and Vishal Rana. The film is slated to release on 22 September, along with Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi and Apurva Lakhia's crime biopic Haseena Parkar.