Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Pyar Ka Punchnama team reunites for another battle of the sexes

Luv Ranjan's films are similar to his first name — love spelled out all wrong. But this writer can be charged with relishing the guilty pleasures that his films offer in abundance. After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Ranjan explores a new track though with a similar tone.

Unlike his previous two directorials, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety does not indulge in female bashing but pits bromance against romance in a rather interesting premise. In a setting that will familiar to most youngsters, the narrative revolves around that guy (played by Kartik Aaryan) who loses his best friend to love.

Sunny Singh continues his bromance with Aryan from the Pyar Ka Punchnama series but falls prey to Nushrat Bharucha, who as the background music proclaims, plays a gold-digger. Bitten by the love bug, Singh is incapable of looking through her crafty ways, which is where the "brother from another mother" Kartik takes ownership.

Going by the trailer, one can spot a few hits and misses from a distance. Aryan seems to be trying too hard to stick to his Pyar Ka Punchnama monologue as all his dialogues sound as zappy as the title of the film. But he, along with the other two primary cast members, bring truckloads of youthful energy and zing that a romantic comedy of this kind demands.

And a fair warning, you may also see the sanskari Alok Nath dish out unparliamentary language.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on 9 February, 2018.