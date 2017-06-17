Luv Ranjan to reunite with Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Director Luv Ranjan, who rose to fame with his new-generation situational comedy franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha (who have featured in both the parts) and Sunny Singh (in the second part), is planning to come up with another project with the above mentioned actors in his next titled - Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety.

The above mentioned actors (Aaryan, Bharucha and Singh) made an official announcement of the film through a quirky (typical of Ranjan) video released by T-series on YouTube on 16 June.

This announcement video shows the actors coming to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama zone of acting where they start quibbling over the announcement line — in regards to who, out of them, would start the speaking the line.

Their argument tangentially traverses through their past films, experiences, association with the director and much more. It is only when the director intervenes and says the announcement line himself, things get a bit sorted (maybe!).

The quirky plot of this rom-com is set in Delhi (based on the argumentative conversation the actors have in the video) and the entire production unit of Pyaar Ka Punchnama is being repeated for this film as well. As per the video, it can be inferred that Aaryan would essay the role of Sonu, Bharucha will be Sweety (quite obvious) and Singh will be Titu.

It is indeed a delight to see the video and the actors again together for a film that comes from the same filmmaker who catapulted their acting careers.

Actor Kartik Aaryan began his acting career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and rose to fame with his 5.29 minute monologue in the film. The same feat was repeated, rather superseded, in the the second installment Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, where the actor pulled up a 7.80 minute monologue. Currently, Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film Guest Iin London co-starring Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda.

Koimoi.comreports that speaking about the film, director Ranjan had said, "When Bhushan (Kumar) approached me after PKP 2 what was exciting was his belief in my kind of films. Given Bhushan’s excellent sense of music, and unparalleled marketing muscle, I couldn’t have asked for a better association." Bhushan Kumar, CEO, T-Series, said, "Luv understands the pulse of the youth and has a knack for highly relatable and entertaining films that cater to the youth. With Luv on board, our commitment towards high-quality content has been strengthened further."

Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety is slated to release on 3 November. The official announcement video is here: