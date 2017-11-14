Shahid Kapoor denies Katrina Kaif has been signed opposite him in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

After Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But who will share the screen space with Shahid in that film? The actor insists that no actress has been chosen yet to play the female lead.

Refuting the ongoing rumours about Katrina Kaif playing the female lead in his next film, Shahid said to DNA, “No heroine has been decided for that film yet. Once it’s finalized I’ll let you know.”

The upcoming movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar starrer mega hit Toilet – Ek Prem Katha this year.

The film will follow the story of a common man and his struggle with the power distribution companies. Shahid Kapoor will be playing the role of a lawyer who stands against such organizations. The film has finally got a release date and it is expected to hit the screens next year on 31 August.

Shahid Kapoor is now all set for the release of his next Padmavati while Katrina is quite busy filming Aanand L Rai's film opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan.

Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions. It is slated to release on 1 December.