Shahid Kapoor, Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release on 31 August, 2018

Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which addresses the issue of electricity bills, will hit the theatres on 31 August, 2018.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced jointly by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment, the film is a light-hearted social drama.

"With T-Series we celebrate Janamasthami with Batti Gul Meter Chalu... this Shahid Kapoor starrer, directed by Shree Narayan Singh to release on 31st Aug 2018," tweeted the official twitter handle of KriArj Entertainment.

The makers of the film had earlier released a teaser of the film, which is expected to go on floors soon. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a light-hearted social drama, and since it is based on the issue of astronomical electricity bills that citizens face, the makers thought it was ideal to launch the title and teaser on the festival of lights, a press release issued in Mumbai had said. "Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all," Shahid had earlier tweeted, along with a video revealing the title.