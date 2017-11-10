Salman Khan's Race 3 to clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan on Eid 2018

Both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are heading for a box office clash on Eid next year. While producer Ramesh Taurani has locked Eid 2018 for Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3, the makers of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's musical Fanney Khan have also blocked 15 June, 2018 for their film's release.

And to seal the news with an official statement, the producers released a joint statement saying, "We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because of the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there's no better day than Eid."

While Fanney Khan's shooting is in its last leg, Race 3's shooting went on floors on 9 November. As the biggies prep up for the box office fight, Eid 2018 will surely be an exciting time to look forward to.

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. It is produced by Taurani's Tips Films and is the third installment of their successful Race franchise. While Anil Kapoor was also speculated to reprise his role of police officer Robert D'Costa in Race 3 but that seems unlikely given the clash with Fanney Khan.

Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. It is co-produced by KriArj Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures.