Race 3: Anil Kapoor may join Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez as cast member

The successful Race franchise is going to see Anil Kapoor join Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in its third installment , reports DNA.

This will make Anil Kapoor the only cast member from the previous two films, Race and Race 2, to make it to the otherwise revamped cast of Race 3. Kapoor’s character in the Race franchise, Robert D’Costa or RD, a resourceful and quick private detective was very popular with the audiences.

Having Kapoor and Khan onscreen together after a long time is sure to make fans have high expectations of the film. The two were recognised for their comic chemistry in the 1997 super hit Biwi No. 1, and the 2005 film No Entry.

In the third film, Ramesh Taurani had replaced Saif Ali Khan with Salman Khan as the lead, and director duo Abbas-Mustan was replaced with Remo D’Souza. While the producers officially announced the final cast recently in a tweet, Anil Kapoor was not yet revealed as part of the line up, which included Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, apart from Salman Khan.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was also said to be on board earlier, had turned down the film due to date issues, as reported by India Today. The role eventually went to Bobby Deol. The film is said to hit screens next Eid in 2018.