Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran release postponed for third time; John Abraham starrer out on 6 April

FP Staff

Feb,03 2018 12:32 37 IST

Mumbai: The impending clash between Anushka Sharma's Pari and John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran on Holi has been averted.

Both the films were scheduled to open on 2 March. But John has given in to box office wisdom and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran will now release on 6 April.

Apparently, John had little choice, a person close to the production said. "Anushka Sharma's scare-fest in Pari is already grabbing a whole lot of attention. The latest promo has sent chills down the nations's spine. Whereas John's promotion for Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has not even started. Rather than rush into release, better sense prevailed. After a spate of flops, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is crucial for John. The film has to work as he has signed only one film (to be directed by Milap Jhaveri) after Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. John wants to take no risks. It has to work," he added.

So now, Pari has 2 March all to itself.

With inputs from IANS.

