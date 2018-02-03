Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran release postponed for third time; John Abraham starrer out on 6 April

Mumbai: The impending clash between Anushka Sharma's Pari and John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran on Holi has been averted.

Both the films were scheduled to open on 2 March. But John has given in to box office wisdom and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran will now release on 6 April.

#Parmanu #TheStoryOfPokhran, which was slated for release on 2 March 2018, will now release on 6 April 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani... Abhishek Sharma directs... Poster announcing the new release date: pic.twitter.com/592G0lOASO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Apparently, John had little choice, a person close to the production said. "Anushka Sharma's scare-fest in Pari is already grabbing a whole lot of attention. The latest promo has sent chills down the nations's spine. Whereas John's promotion for Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has not even started. Rather than rush into release, better sense prevailed. After a spate of flops, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is crucial for John. The film has to work as he has signed only one film (to be directed by Milap Jhaveri) after Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. John wants to take no risks. It has to work," he added.

So now, Pari has 2 March all to itself.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 12:32 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 12:32 PM