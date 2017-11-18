You are here:

Padmavati: Fresh plea filed in SC against makers to remove 'objectionable' content, references

PTI

Nov,18 2017 09:35 17 IST

New Delhi: A fresh plea has been moved in the Supreme Court today to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers of upcoming Bollywood flick Padmavati.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for urgent listing of the matter.

The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged character assassination of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati

The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Bollywood movie is slated for release on 1 December.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre, the director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Viacom 18, which co-produces the movie along with the director and the Central Board of Film Certification.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice — in Jaipur and Kolhapur — and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

