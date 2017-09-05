Is Shah Rukh Khan's character in Anand L Rai film inspired by Tyrion Lannister from Games of Thrones?

A Lannister always pays his debts. This is especially true in the case of Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister, who is most hated by his own family, but most loved by the fans of HBO's Game of Thrones.

Among Tyrion's many monikers are 'Imp', 'Dwarf' and 'Monster'. He is known to be equally in love with the bottle and women, and is a memorable character because of the wisdom he spouts in every episode. This is why rumours suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf character in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film is based on Tyrion come as a surprise.

An unnamed source speaking to DNA said, "The source of Shah Rukh’s character is definitely on the lines of Tyrion Lannister, who is happy and always celebrating his life. Shah Rukh will play a happy dwarf, who brings families together."

It would not be accurate to say that Tyrion is happy, and his idea of 'celebrating' life is more about drowning his sorrows away rather than merry-making. As for bringing families together, that part is not true either, considering that he killed his own father and then joined the forces of Daenerys Targaryen and Lord Varys after realising that his own family will always bear hostility and ill-will towards him.

However, the two characters may have one thing in common. The source added that Shah Rukh Khan will make up for his lack of height on screen with tall deeds, which is the most defining trait of Tyrion Lannister, who has a sharp mind for politics and diplomacy.

Since dwarf characters are so few in number in Bollywood and are often more a trope, comparisons are bound to be made. Initially, it was speculated that Khan's character is modeled on Kamal Haasan's from Appu Raja.

Shah Rukh Khan's character will be three feet tall, and VFX is being used to make him and the other dwarf characters look realistic. The film will celebrate the differently abled rather than sympathise with them, the star revealed in an interview. This is why he and Rai don't want people to see it as a 'dwarf' film.