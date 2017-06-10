Farhan Akhtar to play boxer in Mohit Suri's next film based on father-son relationship

Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is going to play a boxer in Mohit Suri's next directorial venture. A father-son relationship will be the overarching theme of the story, according to DNA.

This film will be the first collaboration between Akhtar and Suri. The Half Girlfriend director added in the same interview, “Goldie (Behl) and I approached Farhan recently with my script on a father-son relationship. He really liked it." The same report suggests that Akhtar will be playing the son and then a father to a young child, in the film.

Suri also says that there are certain similarities between this film and the 1979 Hollywood flick The Champ. However, the story is more closely related to his own relationship with his father who raised him alone after his mother passed away, just when he was eight. Therefore, it explores the struggle of a single father and boxing is the situation the film is set in.

Akhtar has already starting preparing for the role of a boxer, for which he needs to look extremely well-built. Suri said that he will start working on the film in July as currently he is on a two-week break in the United States. Suri's last film Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Suri added that he is excited about bringing his own story to the forefront.