Dhadak: Ishaan Khattar's father refutes allegations of nepotism against Karan Johar

After that very controversial episode where Karan Johar hosted Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, the debate that had caught wildfire was Johar being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism'.

The issue of nepotism has again come into the limelight after Twitteratti went haywire criticising the director-producer's announcement of his next film titled Dhadak, featuring Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter.

During a recent media interaction, Ishaan's father, actor Rajesh Khattar, spoke in support of Johar and rubbished the allegations of nepotism. He said his son bagged the role as he suited the character and met all requirements of the same. “Social media is great to reach out if you have something to convey or share, but unfortunately, has become an open defecation ground for trolls, where people want to dump their sh** on anyone they fancy. It’s not as if Karan was compelled to take Ishaan! He is going by the subject and what he wants to project. The story is about youngsters in the 18-21-year-old age bracket and he wanted actors with no image, which is why he chose them (Janhvi and Ishaan),” Rajesh told DNA.

The actor also said that there are several newcomers who have been getting breaks in the industry but star kids are trolled because they get some unnecessary attention from the public which is definitely not their fault.

“When big brands like Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Yash Raj Films launch newcomers, it is talked about, but it’s not that other newcomers are not getting breaks. And the ones who have it in them and in their destinies are coming up. Where did Rajkummar Rao come from? Or for that matter, now Vicky Kaushal is coming up,” he said.

He further added that if nepotism at all existed in the industry then the superstars' kids would have been superstars too, but that is precisely not the case.

